Woman Was Supposed To Bake The Wedding Cake For Her Brother’s Wedding, But Now They’ve Decided To Have Someone Else Do It Instead

Asking for a favor and then backing out can lead to backlash.

If someone asked you for a favor, and you agreed, would you be upset if they changed their mind and had someone else do the favor for them instead? What if that other person needed to borrow tools from you in order to do the favor? Would you let them?

This woman offered to make her brother’s wedding cake as a heartfelt gift, but months later, the bride-to-be suddenly replaced her with another baker.

Now the baker needs a favor, but this woman doesn’t want to help. Should she help anyway?

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for not sharing my things? I am a professional baker by trade. My brother’s fiancé asked me to do their wedding cake right after they got engaged. We already had the design and all the details finalized months ahead, but 3 months before the wedding, she casually showed me a picture of a wedding cake and told me that one of her friends would be doing that cake for them instead.

This woman got hurt when she was informed about this.

Not only did she completely change the cake design, but she also added other desserts on top of that. She didn’t even give an explanation or apologize as to why she suddenly had someone else do their cake. Not gonna lie, I was extremely hurt as that was supposed to be my wedding gift for them. Everyone in my family was already expecting me to make that cake.

She said she could still help out with something else.

My brother’s fiancé told me I can help out with something else, or that if I want, I can pay for something else instead as a wedding gift. I told her I’ll help them out as much as I could, but I won’t commit to something that’s out of my budget.

The friend who was supposed to bake the cake asked her to borrow her baking supplies.

A month before the wedding, her friend that was supposed to make their cake messaged me. She asked me (and all my baker friends) if she can borrow our baking supplies. She’s from a different place and doesn’t really have anything to use for her baking. She said she doesn’t want to buy just for that one event.

She’s thinking about not lending it to her because of what happened.

I’m not selfish by any means, but I just can’t comprehend why I have to go through all the trouble of packing all my stuff and asking my friends if I can borrow their stuff as well. It’s just a bit of a slap in the face knowing that she asked someone else to make their cake and then have them use my stuff. AITA if I say no to sharing my stuff? Or should I be the bigger person and just let it all go?

It’s weird for someone to agree to bake a wedding cake but need to borrow the supplies to make it!

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

Being kind doesn’t mean letting people walk all over you.

