Woman Watched Her Stepson Refuse To Take Responsibility, So Now She’s Considering Leaving Her Marriage

Enforcing rules in a blended family is never easy.

Would you consider divorce if your spouse’s adult child didn’t do anything productive in life and still lived at home?

This woman helped raise her husband’s two children from his previous marriage, but one of her stepsons shows no signs of responsibility. No school, no job, no license.

She’s sick of it and needs something to change.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for contemplating leaving my home to force my husband to do something with my stepson? My husband and I have been married for 15 years. During most of that time, both of his children (24F and 20M) lived with us because his ex is a crappy parent.

This woman knew that there was something off with one of her husband’s sons.

Soon after I moved in, we had his son tested because I felt something was a little off. He was diagnosed with high-functioning Aspergers. He did well in school when he put forth the effort.

His son wanted to live with his biological mom.

Once he got to freshman year, he stopped doing all homework. He refused to do anything, but the school still passed him. During that time, he and my husband got into it, and he wanted to go live with his mom because we “had too many rules.”

But his mom wrote up a contract, saying he needed to get a job and pay the bills.

His mother did not enforce rules, so my stepson ended up dropping out his senior year. His mother then made a decision since he wasn’t going to school. She was going to force him to sign a “contract” stating he would get a job by a certain date and start paying part of the bills or be out.

He begged his dad to allow him to return home.

At that time, he started crying to my husband and asked to move back into our house. My stepson and I have not had the best relationship. And at one point, before he went back to his mother’s, I told my husband this: Either he needed to go live somewhere else or I was out.

He promised to change and make a future for himself.

While he was begging my husband to come back, he said things would be different, that he did want to get a driver’s license and a job and start doing things to make a future for himself. I didn’t feel like I really had a say in if he came back or not.

It’s been two years, and there are no changes.

This August will be two years since he’s been back in our home, and he is nowhere closer to being a productive adult than when he arrived. He sits around all night playing video games and sleeps all day. No drivers license. No school. No job.

When she reminds them of the promise, an argument ensues.

Anytime I bring the subject up to my husband, it starts an argument. His son will be 21 in July. AITA for wanting to leave to try and force my husband to make my stepson do something?

She can leave, but I’m not sure that will make her husband force his son to start adulting.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares short but sweet advice.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Leave your husband, suggests this person.

Here’s more helpful advice from this user.

Finally, a short and honest remark.

Sometimes, tough love is the only path to real growth.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.