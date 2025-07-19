Woman Went Out With A Friend And Wasn’t Able To Text The Guy She’s Been Seeing, So He Got Upset And Didn’t Want To Solve The Problem

Communication is crucial in any relationship, especially those in the early stages.

This woman was constantly texting a guy who could potentially be her boyfriend.

She told him that she would be out with a friend, and he said okay.

Because she was out and busy, she wasn’t able to text him a lot that day.

So now, the guy is upset and doesn’t want to talk about the problem.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for not texting as much when outside with friends? Yesterday, I (18F) hung out with a friend. Before I left the house, I told the guy I was talking to (19M) that I was going to meet a friend. He told me to have fun. About 3 hours later, I texted him when I had the chance and sent a quick pic of where I was. I excused myself for not texting much since I was still out.

This woman thought the guy was busy.

When I got home around 11 PM, I texted him again to let him know I got home. But he didn’t respond. I figured he was busy. So, I told him goodnight and went to sleep without thinking much of it.

She got a dry “good morning” from him the next day.

The next morning, he still hadn’t texted, but I assumed he was asleep. So, I sent a good morning message and a cute reel. He replied with a dry “good morning,” and I could immediately tell something was off. I asked if everything was okay.

She learned that the guy was upset when she went out yesterday.

At first, he said it was, but I pushed a bit and told him I couldn’t read his mind. If something was wrong, he should just tell me. Eventually, he said he was upset that I didn’t tell him ahead of time that I’d be busy and not able to text much. I felt like that was kind of obvious since I told him I was going out. And even updated him later that I was still outside.

She wanted to talk it through, but he refused.

I wanted to talk it through because I could tell it really bothered him. But he said he didn’t want to talk about it, which annoyed me. How are we supposed to work through things if we don’t talk when something’s wrong? I told him I didn’t realize it would affect him like that.

Now, she’s wondering is what she did was wrong.

I apologized for not texting more. I said I’d try to be more mindful going forward, but I was just enjoying the moment with my friend. He said even when he’s at work, he makes the effort to text me, even when he’s not supposed to. That made me feel bad, like he thinks I don’t care or that I’m not putting in as much effort as he is. AITA?

Let’s find out how others reacted to this story.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Here’s another valid point from this one.

You need to talk to him, says this user.

This one thinks it’s all a big red flag.

Finally, people are calling out the guy.

Healthy relationships require honest communication, not silent resentment.

