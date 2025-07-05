Woman’s Husband Complains That She Doesn’t Cook Fancier Meals, But When She Put Those Things In Their Cart At The Supermarket He Took Them Out

Some people take things for granted and don’t even realize it. It’s unfortunate.

AITA for not cooking “fancier” meals? I’m the only one who cooks in our house. It’s just 4 of us, my husband, me and my daughter and little brother. My husband is 27 and I’m 25. My husband barely knows how to make eggs, even though I’ve tried to talk to him constantly about learning how to cook.

I see a red flag already waving.

My daughter and brother are still in elementary school so they only help me cook. The responsibility falls on me and it’s honestly exhausting… so, I just set up a system in my head. It’s easy, for breakfast it’s just something with eggs or cereal. Lunch is some sort of sandwich, burger, or leftovers. Dinner is the meal I usually plan but I have like 10 dishes I repeat. Sometimes I’ll go off, especially Sunday, but generally I stay because it’s easier for me mentally.

Sounds like a good system. But one “patron” had complaints.

Well, one day I made just pasta alfredo with chicken and as we were eating, my husband mentions that it would be nice if I made “fancier” dishes. I asked him what he meant and he explained he wants me to change things up, add some more meat dishes and variety. Next time, we went out shopping and I was putting ingredients I don’t usually buy into the cart.

She was trying. But her husband didn’t see it.

As the ingredients started piling up, my husband was getting all puffy and upset. We got to the meat aisle and I started picking out beef and that’s when my husband lost it and started taking things out of the cart. Saying that we can’t afford my “fancy living”.

Wow.

I blinked at him and tried to explain that he was the one who asked for variety and different dishes, so I’m buying different ingredients. He rolled his eyes and told me that I’m being dramatic. I just let him do his thing, taking out most of the ingredients out. The next week, I made the same dishes because that’s all I had ingredients for.

Her husband had complaints again.

A week passed and my husband was all pouting that I made fried rice again and that he’s sick of chicken.

When I pointed out that he took out all the beef out of our cart, he blew up on me again and said I’m being an asshole because he doesn’t know how to cook? AITA?

I guess her husband took his mom’s “it’s made with love” literally. Um, you also need ingredients.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this character.

