Woman’s Roommate Wants Her Boyfriend Of Two Months To Move Into Their Apartment, But She Won’t Allow It

AITA for refusing to let my roommate’s new partner move into our shared apartment? “I (42F) live in a two-bedroom apartment with my roommate, Sarah (38F). We’ve been friends since college and have lived together for three years. Our lease is month-to-month, and we split rent and utilities evenly. We’ve always had a good dynamic, with clear boundaries about guests, shared spaces, and household responsibilities. About two months ago, Sarah started dating Alex (28M). They hit it off quickly, and Alex has been spending a lot of time at our place—sometimes staying over four or five nights a week.

I didn’t mind at first, as Alex is polite and cleans up after himself. But last week, Sarah sat me down and asked if Alex could move in permanently. She said he’s struggling to find an affordable place in our city, and since he’s already here so often, it “makes sense” for him to join the lease and split rent three ways.Here’s where the conflict comes in.

I said no. I told Sarah I’m not comfortable with a third person living in our small apartment, especially someone I’ve only known for two months. The place is already cozy for two, with one bathroom and limited kitchen space. I also value the dynamic we have as roommates, and I’m worried adding Alex (who I don’t know well) could disrupt that. Plus, I wasn’t consulted before Sarah and Alex clearly started planning this, which made me feel a bit blindsided.

Sarah got upset. She said I’m being selfish and not considering her happiness or Alex’s situation. She argued that splitting rent three ways would save us all money (true, it’d drop my share by about $200/month), and that I’m “gatekeeping” our home out of paranoia. Alex even chimed in, saying he’d respect my space and wouldn’t be a burden. I held firm, saying I’m not ready for a new roommate and that our lease agreement is between Sarah and me, not a third party. Since then, Sarah’s been distant, and Alex has stopped coming over as much, which makes things awkward. I overheard Sarah on the phone saying she might move out if I’m “going to be like this.” I feel bad because I don’t want to ruin our friendship or make her feel like she can’t have a relationship, but I also think it’s fair to want a say in who lives in my home. AITA for refusing to let Alex move in?”

