Worker Took A Break In A Lab Coat, So One Confused Customer Mistook Him For A Pharmacist And Sparked A Lifelong Joke
People often make quick assumptions based on what someone’s wearing, especially in retail settings.
When one shopper mistook a photo lab worker for a pharmacist, things took an unexpectedly funny turn.
You’ll want to read on for this one!
Ok, Was kinda my fault…
Back in the early 1990s, I managed a 1-hour photo lab for a now-defunct company in Cambridge, MA, across the river from Boston.
During down times, we’d go downstairs to the CVS to get beverages, a Boston Globe, or just browse.
But on this day, the worker wore something that would soon cause some confusion.
Here is the “my fault” part: the lab uniform was a clean white lab coat. I was dressed like a pharmacist or a mad scientist from a classic Universal horror film.
He quickly caught the attention of a customer.
As I was browsing, a dude came up to me and, in the most Boston accent ever, said, “Yo dude, where do you keep your rubbahs?”
His brain populated multiple responses.
Just like I was the Terminator, possible responses flashed before my eyes:
- in my wallet
- in the drawer of my bedside table
- on my *****
I went with #2.
Not getting the joke at first, the worker clarified with the customer.
He stared blankly at me.
I laughed, pointed to the camera store logo on the lab coat, apologized for messing with him, and led him to the next aisle.
Eventually, they both had a good laugh about it.
He thought it was hilarious.
Still makes me chuckle 33 years later. Still have the lab coat. Stole it when I left.
The shopper got their answer and this photo lab worker got a story to tell!
What did Reddit have to say?
Sounds like this lab coat was quite the souvenir.
This user draws a parallel to a comic strip.
This user understands the reference.
Turns out, a lab coat gets you mistaken for all sorts of people!
This simple mix-up turned into a moment neither of them would forget.
If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.