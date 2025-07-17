Worker Took A Break In A Lab Coat, So One Confused Customer Mistook Him For A Pharmacist And Sparked A Lifelong Joke

People often make quick assumptions based on what someone’s wearing, especially in retail settings.

When one shopper mistook a photo lab worker for a pharmacist, things took an unexpectedly funny turn.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

Ok, Was kinda my fault… Back in the early 1990s, I managed a 1-hour photo lab for a now-defunct company in Cambridge, MA, across the river from Boston. During down times, we’d go downstairs to the CVS to get beverages, a Boston Globe, or just browse.

But on this day, the worker wore something that would soon cause some confusion.

Here is the “my fault” part: the lab uniform was a clean white lab coat. I was dressed like a pharmacist or a mad scientist from a classic Universal horror film.

He quickly caught the attention of a customer.

As I was browsing, a dude came up to me and, in the most Boston accent ever, said, “Yo dude, where do you keep your rubbahs?”

His brain populated multiple responses.

Just like I was the Terminator, possible responses flashed before my eyes: in my wallet in the drawer of my bedside table on my ***** I went with #2.

Not getting the joke at first, the worker clarified with the customer.

He stared blankly at me.

I laughed, pointed to the camera store logo on the lab coat, apologized for messing with him, and led him to the next aisle.

Eventually, they both had a good laugh about it.

He thought it was hilarious. Still makes me chuckle 33 years later. Still have the lab coat. Stole it when I left.

The shopper got their answer and this photo lab worker got a story to tell!

What did Reddit have to say?

Sounds like this lab coat was quite the souvenir.

This user draws a parallel to a comic strip.

This user understands the reference.

Turns out, a lab coat gets you mistaken for all sorts of people!

This simple mix-up turned into a moment neither of them would forget.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.