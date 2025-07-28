July 28, 2025 at 10:48 am

‘You can get something for under $1,000.’ – A TikTokker Said She Knows How To Get Cheap Cars At Auctions

If you want a hot tip about how to potentially buy a car on the cheap, you’re in the right place!

A woman posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers some tips about how to buy discounted cars at auctions.

The woman said, “To the girl who said if you need a car, call the impound lots and get the auction information and you can get something for under $1,000, thank you.”

She added, “I just found three lots. One of them was a typical over $1,000, but the other was under $1,000. Under $1,000 like back in the day.”

The TikTokker told viewers, “Look for impound lots in your area. Call them and ask them: When is the auction? What is required? Is there a fee? Can you go prior to go check on the cars? Because, obviously, you want to take a mechanic.”

She added, “And then at the end of it, when I couldn’t ask any more questions, I will ask, ‘Is there anything else you think I should know?’”

Let’s take a look at the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person asked a question.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Sounds like pretty solid advice!

