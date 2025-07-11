Young Lady Inherited A Huge Amount Of Money From Her Birth Mother, But Her Adopted Siblings Want Her To Split The Funds With Them

Family and inheritance can bring out complicated emotions.

Imagine being adopted and later finding out that your birth mother died and left you everything. Would you share your inheritance with your siblings, who were also adopted, or would you keep it all for yourself, since she was your birth mother and not theirs?

This young lady is facing this exact situation. Her siblings want her to share her inheritance, but she doesn’t want to.

Should she share with her siblings anyway?

AITA for keeping inheritance from birth mother instead of splitting with adoptive siblings? I have never met my birth mother, but I found out she left me her whole estate ($180k)! I was adopted at birth by a wonderful family with two other adopted kids.

My siblings are now saying that it isn’t fair I got everything when they also “deserve” it, being adopted as well. They want to split it three ways! My parents are staying neutral, which I can tell is uncomfortable.

The thing is, this was my birth mother. She chose to find me and leave me this money. My siblings have their own birth families. They could easily have a connection to them someday.

For me, this feels like my one connection to where I came from. Now, family dinners are awkward because my siblings barely talk to me. Am I being selfish keeping money that was legally left to me?

What’s meant for you doesn’t always have to be shared.

