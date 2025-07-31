Young Woman Chose A Job Interview Over Her Friend’s Graduation Party, So Now Her Friend Is Mad At Her

Balancing responsibilities and friendships can be incredibly difficult.

If you had a job interview at the same time as your friend’s party, would you go to the interview or the party?

This young woman was actively looking for a job.

Her friend invited her to her grad party but didn’t tell her what time it was until she had already scheduled a job interview at the same time.

Now, her friend is angry, and she’s wondering if she’s making the wrong decision by going to the interview.

Read the full story below

AITA for not going to my friend graduation party because they never told me the time after I had been asking, so I missed it for a job interview ? A problem came up last week when my friend (17F) asked me (18F) to come to her grad party. I had said yes (obviously), and asked her for a date. She said it was for that Friday; however, she never gave me a time.

This young woman was invited for a job interview on Friday.

When I had repeatedly asked her, I was met with, “I don’t know. I’ll ask though.” Last Thursday, I was given a job interview opportunity on Friday. I had called and texted her in hopes of her giving me a time for the party so I could attend it and see if I could make the interview. However, after hours of no response, I ended up picking a late afternoon time for the interview and hoped the party would be earlier.

Her friend told her that the grad party would be on Friday at 3 pm, so she declined.

She got back to me at around 8 at night, saying it was around 3 pm. I said I unfortunately can’t make it and I’m sorry. As expected, she got super mad. I would totally understand if I hadn’t asked her multiple times to tell me the time, which she promptly ignored.

She needed the job really badly.

Yes, looking back it was a bad move, but she knows that I really need a job right now. I am just starting off college in a few months and I have no job. I need one to help me pay off my debt, so I just don’t know if it was a really bad move.

She said her friend does this kind of stuff all the time.

I also would understand completely if she didn’t do this kind of stuff to me all the time. Like last year, she missed my father’s funeral because she had a family vacation trip planned. I begged her to ask her family if she could come with me instead because I had no one but me and my mother to attend the event out of state and felt very alone. She said she didn’t want to miss her trip with her family and didn’t want to bother asking them. So I went alone.

She’s wondering if she really was the jerk for choosing the job interview over the party.

I know friends can’t just do things for you at the drop of a hat, but I think deep down, I never forgave her for that. I know it doesn’t excuse me from taking the interview that day, but it felt right to mention this isn’t a one-way street. So, in short, AITA?

Her friend chose a vacation over being there when for her during a difficult time. She chose an interview over her friend’s party. Seems reasonable.

Friendship is a two-way street.

