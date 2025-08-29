A Five-Year-Old Girl Asked This Retail Worker For Pencils, And Then Drew Something For Him To Give To His Boss

Working in retail is hard. You never know what you’re going to get, and depending on the day, it’s usually everything, all at once. But sometimes, little surprises can make someone’s day.

In this man’s case, he got some art from a 5-year-old and it was so wholesome he decided to share it with the internet.

Let’s read the story.

“Give this to your boss so that he will never fire you” So it was my first week in a large department store. A cute little girl, maybe 5 years old, asks if I have any drawing pencils she can use while waiting for her mom.

He could have just said no, but he decided to be kind.

I tell her we don’t have any, but give her a normal pencil and some paper. A few minutes later, she comes up to me again, with a drawing of a heart, and hands it to me as she says “I drew this for you”. At this moment I am baffled, and I don’t really know how to handle the situation. Is she having a puppy-crush on me? Is this inappropriate?

He didn’t know how to handle the situation, but the drawing had a purpose.

Thankfully, she completely breaks the awkward silence by saying “give this to you boss so that he will never fire you”. I was touched. Moved. It was amazing. She should get a medal or something. I actually have it framed at home.

It made his day!

