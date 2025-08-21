A Bartender Shared What Customers Really Get When They Order Sour Drinks

I have a couple of friends who like to drink whiskey sours and I’ve always thought to myself, “I wonder what the ‘sour’ part is…”

Well, now I have my answer!

A bartender posted a video on TikTok and educated viewers about what drinkers are getting when they order different ‘sour’ concoctions.

The TikTokker said, “Are all aware that sour just means basically lemonade? Like, if you take the most basic, like, sour mix right at the most basic dive bar, what is it? It’s a mix of lemon and lime juice and sugars. It’s lemonade.”

She continued, “So, whiskey sour is just whiskey and lemonade. A Boston style whiskey sour is a creamy whiskey lemonade. A Tom Collins is just a sparkling gin and lemonade.”

The bartender continued, “A margarita is just an orange flavored tequila limeade. Tommy’s margarita is just a tequila limeade. A bee’s knees is a gin, honey lemonade; daiquiris, rum lemonade. A French 75 is a gin sparkling lemonade, but sparkled with champagne.”

She added, “We are out here just drinking tons and tons and tons of forms of booze and lemonade. That is what sour means. That’s literally most of our cocktails are just some form of booze and lemonade.”

The more you know…

