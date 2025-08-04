A Birthday Party Goes From Sweet To Sour When A Neighbor Feels Excluded And Makes A Big Fuss About Her Son Not Being Invited

Nobody likes to be left out or excluded from the fun. And knowing that someone you know threw a party and didn’t invite you feels bad.

But in this story, one mom has pretty good reasons for not inviting a kid to her son’s birthday. Yet, the kid’s mom is making her second guess her decision.

Let’s blow out the candles on this birthday dilemma.

AITA for not inviting my neighbour’s autistic 8yo to my 2yo son’s toddler party? My son has just had his 2nd birthday and we had a party for his friends from playgroup. My neighbour messaged me after the party saying ‘the cherry on the cake’ to all the crap going on in her life was that I didn’t invite her autistic 8 year old son to this toddler party.

There are good reasons he wasn’t invited.

She’s made me feel really guilty like I’m the reason for her upset. Her son is nonverbal and smacks himself in the face if over-stimulated. I didn’t invite him as it was a toddler party with only five 2-3 year olds. My living room isn’t very big and I know her son is sensitive to loud noises and thought with all the screaming and fighting it wouldn’t be a good idea.

Sounds like the party was full of like-minded parents, and the neighbor and her kid woulda been out of place.

He also has to blow out candles even if it’s not his birthday, which, in my opinion isn’t fair and would take focus off my boy. He doesn’t share toys and, in previous experiences, not even let my son play with his own toys in his own home. Even though the other children were fighting over toys, the parents, including myself, were stopping snatching and enforcing sharing, even if it caused a tantrum.

I am getting mixed reviews from people around me and I still personally didn’t think it would be a good idea, but she’s made me feel like I was wrong for it.

FOMO is real, but sometimes it’s just your party and you don’t have to invite anyone you don’t want to.

