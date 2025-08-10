A Breakup Rubbed Him The Wrong Way, So He Takes A Spa Day To Relax On His Ex-Girlfriend’s Dime

Regifting is probably more common than we know. Sometimes, you know, you just gotta pay things forward.

Or, like in this story, take something back for yourself that you gifted to an undeserving recipient. For this guy, it’s something he gave to an ex, and then said, mine now!

Let’s break down this breakup…

I re-claimed a massage gift certificate I gifted to my (now) ex-girlfriend I gave my girlfriend a gift certificate for a massage almost a year ago. She hadn’t used it yet and I noticed when I went to her house the last time. It was not a cheap one either.

Nice gift. Guess it wasn’t enough?

After the breakup, I decided that I needed it more than her, so I went to the massage place and had it put back in my name.

Sweet!

It was an absolutely glorious gift to give myself after the turmoil I was put through in the relationship. I can’t say it was the most relaxing massage ever, because I kept thinking about her.

Ah, maybe bittersweet?

But it was sweet in its own way.

Oop, back to sweet!

This guy gave himself a gift… and took one away from his annoying ex.

What will the comments think of this happy ending?

This commenter likes the rundown of this rubdown.

This person was flying high after their own breakup.

Someone else says, some people never change.

Way to rub it in, man.

