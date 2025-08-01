Rude Customers Placed Their Order And Demanded “Extra Sauce” On Their Burgers, So An Employee Came Up With A Messy Way To Honor Their Request

Some customers can be too demanding with their orders.

This teenage boy was working at the drive-thru counter when a bunch of rude guys placed their order.

They wanted 6 burgers with “extra sauce.”

So he gave them exactly what they asked for… and then some.

Be nice to drive-through workers In 1985, I was a teenager working the drive-thru at a fast food restaurant at the beach in So Cal. A van with 6 obnoxious surfer dudes drove up. They were being deliberately obnoxious with their order. They were rude, screaming, and making everything difficult.

This teenage boy took the orders of the obnoxious guys, who all wanted extra sauce on their burgers.

They eventually ordered 6 burgers. Screaming “extra sauce!” after every one. I took the order and ran back into the kitchen. I told the grill cook that I’m going to make their order.

Here’s how you normally prepare the burgers.

If you’ve ever worked in fast food prep, you know you line up the buns. And you pour a quarter-size drop of sauce on the bun. Then the pickles, lettuce, tomato, burger, and bottom bun. And then, you wrap it up.

But this was how he followed the request of the customers.

So, I put the buns down, covered them in sauce until you couldn’t see them. Pickles, covered in sauce. Tomatoes, covered in sauce. Lettuce, covered it in sauce. And did this with each layer, and covered the top of the bun in sauce. Then I covered the burger wrapper in sauce and wrapped it around the burger, carefully.

He handed them the bag of burgers without a napkin!

I had to triple-bag the burgers because they were dripping and absolutely soggy with Jumbo Jack Sauce. The bag felt like it weighed 10 extra pounds with all that sauce. I ran back up to the window, took their money, was as pleasant as could be, and handed them their bag. Here is the sweet part: I did not give them any napkins.

Sometimes, giving people exactly what they ask for is the best way to teach them a lesson.

I bet they’ll think twice the next time they try to bully a drive-thru employee.

