A Caterer Talked About How She Found Out The Groom At A Wedding Was Cheating

When you work in the catering game, you never know who you’re gonna run into…

And I should know!

I worked in catering for years and I’d bump into people I knew and people I’d work with in all kinds of random places.

A chef who works in catering named Em posted a video on TikTok and she had quite a story to tell about how she found out a groom was cheating on his bride-to-be.

Em said she did a tasting for a couple that was going to get married and told viewers, “Everything is going swimmingly, this is a lovely couple, I’m super excited for them.”

The couple (who em calls Sweet and Dirtbag) booked Em to cater their wedding, but because of the Covid pandemic, the event was delayed.

A few months before the wedding, Em got a call from a woman she calls Bamboozled. The woman wanted to have a party for her boyfriend and his twin brother to celebrate their birthdays.

Em said, “I go, I’m doing this private chef dinner, mind you, I’m masked for this because Covid. As we’re getting ready, it’s the two girlfriends there, getting the whole place set up as a surprise for their boyfriends, and in walks the brother and Dirtbag.”

It hit Em then that Dirtbag was cheating on his fiancée.

She continued, “We do the whole dinner. He’s making awkward eye contact with me the whole time. I’m trying to ignore him. They love the dinner, everything goes really well. I feel like I’m gonna vomit because I know that Dirtbag has a fiancée, and this is Dirtbag’s girlfriend, Bamboozled. So we get done, Bamboozled’s like, ‘I love everything, thank you so much. Have a great evening.’ And Dirtbag says, ‘I’ll walk you to the door. Can I help you carry anything?’

Em declined his offer, but Dirtbag gave her a $100 bill and said, “Thank you so much for everything tonight.”

Em said she was torn about what to do.

She told viewers, “What do I do? Am I girl’s girl? Do I call Sweet and tell her, ‘Hey, you need to know?’ Also, maybe they broke up? But I’m supposed to do their wedding in June. So what I landed on is because I care about women, and I would want to know, if it was me, I emailed her and I said, ‘Hey, I just want to confirm that we’re still on for the micro wedding in June.'”

Em continued, “She replies, ‘Yes we are. I’m super excited for it.’ And I said kay. Unfortunately, I don’t think I will be able to work your micro wedding. I don’t have in my conscience I can’t do it, and here’s why.”

She wrote to Sweet, “Last night I worked a private chef dinner for a young woman who asked me to cook for her boyfriend and his twin brother. And, your fiancée was her boyfriend. And I’m so, so sorry but I can’t in good conscience cater your wedding knowing that he’s cheating on you if I haven’t said anything.”

Em added, “And she replied and was like, ‘Thank you so much for that information. Obviously, the wedding is canceled.’ And I was like, ‘I’m so so sorry.’ I refunded her deposit because I felt terrible. And I hope that Dirtbag ended up alone. That’s what I hope for him.”

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say.

This person was impressed.

Another TikTokker weighed in.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

There sure are some sketchy people out there.

Jeez!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!