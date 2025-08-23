A Cop Wrote Him Up For Going 5km Over the Speed Limit, But This Driver Had a Surprise In Store for Him

Speeding. We all do it.

Some folks are far more lucky than others in terms of getting caught, as well as how they’re persecuted for it.

In one of the best malicious compliance stories ever, a woman shared how a mutual of hers one-upped an Ontario cop.

Here are the details.

“Sign Here”

Maybe not Pro in the sense that it was schemed and plotted and executed, but Pro in the sense that the person getting the revenge was doing so in a Professional capacity.

On the internet, we call this malicious compliance!

Related to me by a friend on Facebook….

Sounds like it was too good not to share…

In Toronto, there is a highway called the 401, it’s the busiest highway in North America, with a posted limit of 100 km/hr.

Well now that doesn’t seem super realistic.

Unless the highway is overloaded, NOBODY travels the speed limit, and everyone is up around 120 km/hr.

Ah, makes sense. Practical speed, but not entirely unsafe. Sounds like a decent unspoken rule.

A guy gets pulled over for doing 119 km/hr, and the cop, like he’s doing the guy a favour, writes him up for 114 km/hr, so he doesn’t get demerits on his licence.

Sounds like the cop needed to fill a quota.

The fine is something like $50, which isn’t the point.

Not awful, but still, it’s the principle of the thing.

We have private auto insurance in Ontario, and this is a moving violation, which means that the guy’s insurance is going to increase.

That’s definitely going to be a lot worse than a meager $50 fine in the long run…

The guy is annoyed, to say the least…he was travelling with the flow of traffic and now he’s getting a ticket.

An extremely valid to a frustrating situation.

The cop hands him the ticket, and says, “Sign here.”

Don’t you hate bureaucratic phrases like that?

The guy signs, then asks, “Where are you going?”

Oh boy, not a great question to ask a cop.

The cop replies, “I’m going back to my car.”

He had to have been getting nervous…

“Not yet, you aren’t. I signed your ticket, now you need to sign mine.”

Uh…what’s that now?

“What are you talking about?”

No one could possibly ever guess where this is going…

I am an Inspector for the Ontario Ministry of Labour.

Oh, snap! Now that’s a plot twist.

When you exited your vehicle on the highway, you weren’t wearing your mandated PPE, specifically, your orange reflective vest. The fine for this violation is $2,000.00.

Yikes. I’ll bet that cop was unhappy to say the least. I wonder if he let him go?

“Sign here.”

Wow, that’s a power move for sure. Seems like both of their days didn’t go how they expected. Let’s read what some of the comments had to say.

A few asked the exact question I’m sure you’re already thinking.

As well as SAID exactly what I’m sure we’re all thinking about the guy in question.

One commenter was even able to corroborate the story!

But even those who were skeptical about the truth behind the story were surprised by how accurate the details were.

Though not everyone who partook in the story came away from it amused.

There’s no way this cop isn’t going to be more wary of writing tickets after this.

Hilarious.

