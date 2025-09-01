A Customer Called Him Disgusting For Not Having An Item In Stock, But He Didn’t Let it Phase Him

You can’t always get what you want, and part of working in retail is having to routinely remind customers of that.

How would you handle a customer seething over not being able to acquire a discount toothbrush?

One guy took to Reddit to talk about how he handled exactly that, with some sardonic and cheeky results.

Check it out.

“You are disgusting for not having this toothbrush in stock” Okay so, I’ve worked in retail for many many years. Most of us know, when something is reduced or on an offer, we want to get rid of it for whatever reason (no longer selling it, making space for a newer version, new packaging, need more room out back for other things).

Never stopped to think about it, but that totally makes sense…

We had an electric toothbrush that was reduced significantly, which this one lady wanted. I looked for it. Searched up on the system and found out we were completely out and wouldn’t be getting anymore deliveries for the foreseeable future.

Yikes. Annoying, but maybe she’d be understanding?

She only wanted the one that was on offer.

Oh…maybe not then.

She proceeded to tell me that I’m a disgusting person for putting a toothbrush on offer and having it advertised online when we had just sold out maybe an hour before she got there (as if I personally choose the price of things and buy them all up for my self).

How could anyone possibly be that obtuse!? Crazy. This poor retail person.

She also mentioned that her daughter worked there too, so I suggested her daughter could keep an eye out to see if any offers on toothbrushes come about she could put them aside for her or pick it up for her- which she didn’t like and huffed and puffed away.

I mean, not an entirely unreasonable answer.

I can somewhat understand being a difficult person to all retail and hospitality workers, but surely having your kid work in those jobs would give you an understanding of how many difficult people they deal with and how it can ruin your day for things out of your control.

Unfortunately, you can’t buy empathy.

Sounds like this employee handled an impossible customer as best they could. Let’s see if the comments agree.

As expected, empathy for the working class resounded in the comments.

As well as some pithy commentary about the customer’s behavior.

And some doubts that anything the woman alleged was even true.

Though some offered their thoughts and interpretations of what MAY have actually been true.

And offered some hilarious suggestions of what they felt the employee “should have done” instead…

Sounds like common courtesy was also out of stock that day.

As it all-too-often is.

