A Customer Judged A Manager’s Intelligence Based On Her Name, So She Proved Every Assumption Wrong By Handling It Like A Pro

People make snap judgments about each other about all sorts of things, including a name.

So when one difficult customer questioned a manager’s competence based solely on her first name, the rest of the staff could barely believe their ears.

With a name like… For eighteen years, I worked in a home furnishings retailer, a national chain, and held every position from sales associate to stockroom to interim store manager. At the time of this story, I was a keyholder and the manager on duty that shift.

Like many other retail businesses, it came with some difficult customers.

There was an older female customer at the store (this was before we’d coined the term “Karen,” so it probably applied) who had a question about a product, so she asked the sales associate working. The sales associate didn’t know the answer, but she said, “I’ll go ask my manager Amber*.”

As reported to me, the customer was very serious asking the sales associate, “Will she really know the answer?” The associate assures her I will.

The customer says, “Because with a name like Amber, I just don’t know if she’ll know….” Like… really? What? Incidentally, yes, I knew the answer.

Many retail workers have learned to take anything customers say with a grain of salt.

For better or worse, a name greatly impacts how someone is treated.

No matter what her name was, she came through with the right information.

Next time, put some respect on her name, lady!

