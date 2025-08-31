A Customer Raided The Candy Aisle Without Paying, But The Cashier Was Fine With It Because She Was Just Enjoying Herself

Shoplifting is an unfortunate reality of the retail landscape.

And very often, employees get paid very little extra to do anything about it.

Though every once in awhile, customers, even those in the younger demographic, surprise you.

One guy recently shared a funny experience on Reddit he had with a female customer who only had sugar on her mind.

Check it out.

Customer opens can of candy before paying

I have been a long time lurker, but decided to share some of my retail stories as well. I’m not in retail anymore but I do have some memorable moments from my time in a store.

Always exciting to see a new member of the Reddit community contribute something good.

One hot sunny day, a girl around my age at the time walked in very slowly, as if she was lost and not sure if this is where she needed to be.

After wandering around the entrance for a bit, she came up to me. I was at the register that day. She was wearing sunglasses so I couldn’t see her eyes.

She already sounds like a character…

She said something like: “Hey, I’m gonna be upfront here but… I’m really really ****. Can you tell me where I can find chips and candy?”

Okay…maybe not so mysterious actually.

I had to keep myself from laughing and pointed her in the right direction. I also envied her a bit, she looked like she was having a good time.

A moment later she strolled back up to the register, holding in her hands a can of candy, munching on one. “I’m sorry, I’m just so so hungry, I couldn’t wait anymore. But don’t worry, I’ll pay.”

Impressive that she had a strong moral compass despite being not in a clear state of mind.

I chuckled and told her I understood, her situation is not foreign to me. I wished her a good day before she strolled out of the store, munching away.

It was one of the more enjoyable moments there.

She’ll surely be extremely grateful for his hospitality, if she even remembers any of what occurred.

Let’s see what the Reddit community chimed in.

And a decent bit of nostalgia for the days where this sort of behavior was somewhat commonplace.



Some folks even slyly admitted that they themselves weren’t innocent of this kind of tomfoolery.

Though some retail workers chimed in with grievances about those who break the unspoken etiquette of “eating while shopping”.

The five finger discount seemingly wasn’t a priority for her.

Sometimes you just don’t care.

