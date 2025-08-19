August 19, 2025 at 2:55 pm

A Customer Traded In Her BMW For An Expensive Tesla Because She Was Tired Of Paying For Repairs

interior of a tesla

How much is too much for a monthly car payment?

Well, that depends on the person and their financial situation, but what you’re about to see does seem a bit steep.

A TikTokker named Kimberly posted a video and told viewers about the change she recently made and it got folks talking.

the interior of a tesla

Kimberly showed viewers the interior of her new Tesla.

In the text overlay, she wrote, “Me with my $427 car note because I got tired of paying for expensive maintenance on a BMW.”

interior of a tesla car

In the video’s caption, Kimberly wrote, “I bought it before I knew anything about crazy Elon so don’t attack me please.”

interior of a tesla vehicle

Here’s the video.

I need a car wash lol #teslamodel3 #tesla also I bought it before I knew anything about crazy Elon so don’t attack me please #imjustagirl #blackgirlswithteslas #tesla

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person loves their Tesla.

Screenshot 2025 07 06 at 9.45.44 AM A Customer Traded In Her BMW For An Expensive Tesla Because She Was Tired Of Paying For Repairs

Another TikTokker chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 07 06 at 9.46.22 AM A Customer Traded In Her BMW For An Expensive Tesla Because She Was Tired Of Paying For Repairs

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 07 06 at 10.39.00 AM A Customer Traded In Her BMW For An Expensive Tesla Because She Was Tired Of Paying For Repairs

She seems to think was a good trade-off!

