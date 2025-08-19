A Customer Traded In Her BMW For An Expensive Tesla Because She Was Tired Of Paying For Repairs

How much is too much for a monthly car payment?

Well, that depends on the person and their financial situation, but what you’re about to see does seem a bit steep.

A TikTokker named Kimberly posted a video and told viewers about the change she recently made and it got folks talking.

Kimberly showed viewers the interior of her new Tesla.

In the text overlay, she wrote, “Me with my $427 car note because I got tired of paying for expensive maintenance on a BMW.”

In the video’s caption, Kimberly wrote, “I bought it before I knew anything about crazy Elon so don’t attack me please.”

TikTok/@kimberly444sag

Here’s the video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person loves their Tesla.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

She seems to think was a good trade-off!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.