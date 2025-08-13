A CVS Shopper Said That The Store’s Ice Cream Was Locked Up. – ‘Why I gotta push a button?’

Well, this doesn’t sound like a good sign…

A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the state of things at a CVS store where she lives in Jacksonville, Florida…

And let’s just say that it wasn’t pretty.

The woman was surprised at the CVS store when she noticed that she had to push a button that reads “Customer Service” to get an employee to open the ice cream cooler for her.

In the video’s text overlay, she wrote, “Y’ALL GOTTA BE STOPPED.”

The TikTokker asked, “Why I gotta push a button for some ice cream?”

That, my friends, is the big question…

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person asked a question.

This TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And one viewer chimed in.

We can’t have nice things at all anymore…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.