August 13, 2025 at 4:48 am

A CVS Shopper Said That The Store’s Ice Cream Was Locked Up. – ‘Why I gotta push a button?’

by Matthew Gilligan

woman buying ice cream

TikTok/@queendotugc

Well, this doesn’t sound like a good sign…

A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the state of things at a CVS store where she lives in Jacksonville, Florida…

And let’s just say that it wasn’t pretty.

woman trying to buy ice cream

TikTok/@queendotugc

The woman was surprised at the CVS store when she noticed that she had to push a button that reads “Customer Service” to get an employee to open the ice cream cooler for her.

In the video’s text overlay, she wrote, “Y’ALL GOTTA BE STOPPED.”

woman at an ice cream cooler

TikTok/@queendotugc

The TikTokker asked, “Why I gotta push a button for some ice cream?”

That, my friends, is the big question…

employee opening ice cream cooler

TikTok/@queendotugc

Take a look at the video.

@queendotugc

THIS IS INSANE!!! Yall stealing just anything at this point! #CVS #StopStealing #fyp

♬ original sound – QueenDotUGC

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person asked a question.

Screenshot 2025 06 26 at 1.06.55 PM A CVS Shopper Said That The Stores Ice Cream Was Locked Up. Why I gotta push a button?

This TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 06 26 at 1.07.06 PM A CVS Shopper Said That The Stores Ice Cream Was Locked Up. Why I gotta push a button?

And one viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 26 at 1.07.25 PM A CVS Shopper Said That The Stores Ice Cream Was Locked Up. Why I gotta push a button?

We can’t have nice things at all anymore…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter