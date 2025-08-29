A Driver Was Confused About Pre-Paying At The Pump, And She Reached Out To The Whole Internet About It

Did you know that in New Jersey, you’re not allowed to pump your own gas at a gas station? An employee has to do it.

It is the only state in America (maybe the only place in the world?) where this is a law, and it baffles me.

Then again, we DO confuse ourselves at the pump sometimes, like in this video from TikTok user @alexacurtisunfiltered:

“When I prepay for gas, 40 bucks, and the car only takes 29…”

“…do I go back in?”

“Do I get the money back?”

Of course, there is an answer.

Though some people clowned on her for asking.

If it’s an honest question, leave her alone.

Remember, some people are accustomed to very strange things…

So if it’s not clear: if you prepay by card, you’ll only be charged for the amount you actually use. No need to do anything.

If you prepaid with cash inside first, but you don’t end up using it all, head back in, tell them the situation, and they should just give you your change.

