A Group Of Friends Got To The Zoo Early To Get Good Seats For A Show, But A Woman With Kids Made Them Feel Bad For Not Making Way

It always amazes me when people act entitled and they have no idea that’s what they’re doing.

That’s what’s going on in this story from Reddit, and the woman who told folks about what happened on a trip to a zoo wants to know if she did anything wrong.

Get all the details below and see what you think!

AITA for not giving a group of kids my spot? “I (35f) was at our local zoo with a few of my friends. At our zoo we have a harbor seal enclosure, and each day at 11:30 am and 3:00 pm they do a show with them. Knowing this, we decided to get there early for the first show so we could get a good spot. One thing to note is that there are two viewing areas. One that is an overlook and the other is stadium style seating. Personally, I prefer the overlook to the seats. We got there about 15 minutes early and stood at the overlook and waited for the show to start.

They were having a good time…

Everything was going great. We had a fun chat leading to the show between ourselves and with the group waiting next to us. The seals were adorable as always swimming around doing their thing. There was even a seal anxiously waiting at the door where the zoo keepers come out. The show started just a few minutes late. The zoo keepers came out and the seals quickly followed the directions they were given and got into place. One of the things that I love about this show is that they do enrichment with the seals that not only keep them entertained but help prepare them for checkups from the vet. The show is only about 20 minutes. Over halfway through the show, a woman who appeared to be in her 50s, came up behind us with a group of kids. At first, I didn’t think anything of it. That was until she started making passive aggressive comments….

Hmmm…

“Just wait a moment, I’m sure these ladies will give you a turn in a moment.” Then it was… “We should make room for the kids to see.” And then… “Maybe these people will move out of the way.” In the moment, I didn’t even realize she was talking about our group. She was speaking in a high syrupy voice to the kids. I really only started paying attention to what she was saying and that she was saying it about our group when she started to shove the kids into the spaces between our legs.

Well, she was there first…

In all honesty, I mostly tried to ignore her. We got there early for our spots so that we could have a good view of the show. Also, this was not the only place to see the show. There was plenty of spaces to view the show from the stadium seating. Another question we had was, why our group? We were not the only group of adults standing there to watch the show. At the end of the show, and still using that same sickly sweet voice. She made sure to tell the kids (multiple times) that “those are rude ladies”. So that left us wondering. Were we “rude ladies” for not giving this group our spot (that could have viewed it from somewhere else)? That spot we got there early to enjoy? So help us out. Are we ******** for not giving our spot to a group of kids?”

Jeez, some people can be so pushy!

