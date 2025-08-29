A Homeless Woman’s Sad Sign Caught A Young Girl’s Eye, So A Simple Act Of Kindness Brightened Both Of Their Days

It’s the little moments in life that surprise you, like when a child’s simple gesture completely lifts a stranger’s spirits.

So when one seven-year-old noticed a homeless woman having a hard time, she didn’t overthink it — she just went for the kind thing to do.

As a parent, it was a wonderful thing to behold.

Read on for the full story!

My little girl told a homeless lady she was beautiful. Last week, there was a goth/emo lady, about 18-20, in Kingston with a sign saying “Homeless, I feel like ****.”

Then her child took notice and wanted to make the woman feel better.

My little girl (7) was worrying about her. I gave her £2 (which was all I had at the time).

Without hesitating, she went right over to spread some positivity.

She ran up to her, told her she thought she was beautiful, and gave her the £2. The lady told her she appreciated that. They high-fived and my little one rang back to me.

This was likely just the kindness this person needed in this moment.

What did Reddit think?

Everyone deserves kindness, even people who happen to be homeless.

Kids have the most pure intentions.

Kids are brutally honest, so when you get a compliment from them, you know it’s legit!

Compassion doesn’t need grand gestures to be powerful.

Sometimes all it takes is a small hand and a big heart.

