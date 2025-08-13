A Job Seeker Said He Was Shown Surveillance Video Of Him Stealing At A Walmart Store After He Applied For A Job There

Well, this is a new one!

A man took to TikTok to show folks the unfortunate news he got when he went to a Walmart store to check on the job application he’d previously turned in.

The video shows two workers behind a customer service desk at a Walmart store talking to each other.

One of the women pointed at the TikTokker.

But he let viewers know what was going on in the video’s text overlay.

He wrote, “POV went to Walmart to Check On My Application But the G’Manager Showed a Video Of Me Stealing!!” he wrote.

In the video’s caption, the TikTokker wrote, “They Ain’t Have to Do Me like that.”

This probably wasn’t the best place to apply for a job, dude…

Check out the video.

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person offered some advice.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

I think it’s safe to say that he won’t be getting this job…

