August 13, 2025 at 6:48 am

A Job Seeker Said He Was Shown Surveillance Video Of Him Stealing At A Walmart Store After He Applied For A Job There

by Matthew Gilligan

workers at a walmart store

TikTok/@babyslea_yy

Well, this is a new one!

A man took to TikTok to show folks the unfortunate news he got when he went to a Walmart store to check on the job application he’d previously turned in.

employee at a walmart store

TikTok/@babyslea_yy

The video shows two workers behind a customer service desk at a Walmart store talking to each other.

One of the women pointed at the TikTokker.

worker at a walmart store

TikTok/@babyslea_yy

But he let viewers know what was going on in the video’s text overlay.

He wrote, “POV went to Walmart to Check On My Application But the G’Manager Showed a Video Of Me Stealing!!” he wrote.

In the video’s caption, the TikTokker wrote, “They Ain’t Have to Do Me like that.”

This probably wasn’t the best place to apply for a job, dude…

two workers at a walmart store

TikTok/@babyslea_yy

Check out the video.

@babyslea_yy

They Ain’t Have to Do Me like that”#capcutvelocityสปีดสโลว์

♬ WTHELLY – Rob49

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person offered some advice.

Screenshot 2025 06 26 at 1.10.59 PM A Job Seeker Said He Was Shown Surveillance Video Of Him Stealing At A Walmart Store After He Applied For A Job There

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 06 26 at 1.11.07 PM A Job Seeker Said He Was Shown Surveillance Video Of Him Stealing At A Walmart Store After He Applied For A Job There

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 06 26 at 1.11.20 PM A Job Seeker Said He Was Shown Surveillance Video Of Him Stealing At A Walmart Store After He Applied For A Job There

I think it’s safe to say that he won’t be getting this job…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter