A Mechanic Noticed Something Wrong With Two GMC Denalis In His Shop At The Same Time

by Matthew Gilligan

If you have two of the same kind of vehicles side by side and they both have the same issue, that ain’t a coincidence, baby…

And it happened here!

A mechanic in Texas posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers a problem he found with two GMC Denalis.

The video showed two GMC Denalis on lifts in an auto shop.

The mechanic said,  “Can y’all guess what’s wrong with both these GMs?”

He continued, “On today’s episode of ****** up Fridays…”

The man showed viewers the undercarriage of one of the vehicles and said, “Spun bearing.”

He walked to the other Denali and said the same thing.

Uh oh…

Here’s the video.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer weighed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

It doesn’t look like this problem was a coincidence!

