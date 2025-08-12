A Neighbor’s Son Kept Singing A Song Over And Over Again, So They Blasted It On Repeat Until She Stopped

Two can play at that game, kid…

Kid sang one phrase on repeat for an hour. I played the song on full blast. “I rented a basement apartment in the house of a family. Sound didn’t travel between floors, but there was one basement room that they occasionally used.

One of the kids was chilling and singing a few lines from a song on repeat. Not very well. Just lost in thought, those two freakin’ lines for almost an hour.

Finally I decided I had enough. I found the song online, played it at full blast, and within one repeat she got the hint and stopped. I stopped the music and all was well again. Admittedly this wasn’t exactly revenge, but it worked better than actively calling them out and we never spoke about it.”

I bet that kid and her family never wanted to hear that song again as long as they lived.

At least he broke the cycle.

