‘I’ll clean it, I’ll shock it, but I’m not swimming in it’ – A Pool Cleaner Got Real About What’s Actually Floating Around In Public Pools

I’ve always suspected that public pools weren’t the cleanest bodies of water on the planet, but I wasn’t expecting this kind of information!

A pool cleaner named Ben posted a video on TikTok and told viewers why he doesn’t swim in public pools and spas.

Ben told viewers, “I take care of a lot of HOA apartment pools, commercial pools, big swimming areas with a lot of people, and I’m telling you right now, if you knew what was in the water, you would never even dip your toe in it again.”

He continued, “When you’ve got about 100 people a day and just one body of water, everything off their body ends up in there, too. Sunscreen, lotion, sweat, deodorant, makeup, hair products, grease, pee. You name it, it’s in there.”

Ben added, “Now, when all of that builds up, that foam on top of the spa, that’s not just, like, bubbles that are created because the water’s churning really fast. That’s actually a chemical soup of body oils, pee, detergent, and just filth.”

Ben also said that the chlorine in pools opens up peoples’ pores and sinuses, and, as a result, they leak discharge into the water…

And some of that discharge might end up in your mouth…

Ben added that some pools might have a parasite that can survive chlorine that, if ingested by a person, will cause them to become very sick.

He said, “When it’s your own family pool, a backyard pool, a handful of people, that’s one thing. But when it’s 50, 100, 200, 300 people a week, on a daily basis, that water is a soup of everything that came off everyone’s body. Now, I’ll clean it, I’ll shock it, but I’m not swimming in it.”

Oh, yuck…

Here’s the video.

I have a feeling this won’t deter most people from still going to their local pools.

