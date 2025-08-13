A Rude Man Pushed His Way Through People To Get Off A Plane, So This Person Made Sure He Got Separated From His Son While Deplaning

These kinds of people drive me INSANE.

I’m talking about folks who don’t think the rules apply to them and they try to get off of planes before everyone else.

But there are ways we can fight back, friends!

Check out how this Reddit user handled such a situation.

Deplaning. “So it was time to deplane after a long flight. There was a big Singaporean guy who had been loud and demanding all flight.

There’s someone like this on every flight…

Then he starts pushing to get his bag an inch ahead. When the line starts moving he starts barging forward, never letting other people join the line from their seats. His tiny wife stuck close up to his back was just getting sucked along in his draft. They also had a big dopey teenage son, who was third but I just jumped in the gap ahead of him, with my carry on.

Come on in!

Then as the line moves forward I keep letting people from the seats enter ahead of me. After a while the son is about 10 meters behind the parents with lots of people between. Eventually the Dad looks around and notices. Then he yells out “Richard. What are you doing? Just push through!””

It seems like nobody has basic manners anymore…

Seriously, how rude.

