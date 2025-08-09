August 9, 2025 at 10:48 am

A Shopper Bought Lemon Cake Pops At Walmart, But She Didn’t Realize They Were Covered In Mold

by Matthew Gilligan

Another day, another story about a Walmart shopping experience gone wrong.

This one comes from a woman named Andrea who posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how her Walmart shopping experience turn a bad turn.

Andrea told viewers, “I just got home from Walmart and I picked up these lemon cake poppers. It says fresh date 3/15/25, which would be tomorrow. I took the first one out and I took a bite. It tasted really, super lemony. Come to find out, the entire inside is moldy.”

The TikTokker showed viewers that the bottoms of all the cake balls were moldy.

In the caption, she wrote, “Be careful with your groceries!”

Take a look at the video.

Now check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker was grossed out.

And this viewer chimed in.

Take a close look at your groceries before you buy them!

