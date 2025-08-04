A Teacher Wasn’t Impressed With The Hilariously Bad Gift Options She Was Offered On Her 10-Year Work Anniversary. – ‘You could get one one lid for your YETI.’

I think we can all agree that teachers are really getting the shaft in this country these days, right?

Right!

And, sadly, it doesn’t look like much is changing, despite a public outcry…

A teacher in Missouri named Melanie posted a video on TikTok and she shared the bizarre and depressing gift options she was offered for hitting the 10-year mark in her school district.

Melanie said, “This spring I hit 10 years in this district so I got to choose a gift. And today I went shopping for the gift. And I’ve…I’ve never seen anything like this in my life and I just feel like someone else needs to see the options that I had to choose from as a thank you for being an educator for 10 years.”

She continued, “So here are the options I could choose from in no particular order. Just some of my favorites. First up a Wilson volleyball. Not the weirdest thing, I promise.”

Melanie then said, “You could get one one lid for your YETI. Just one lid.”

Melanie continued showing viewers the gift choices, and they were really something else.

She was able to choose from a set of curtains, a disposable camera, lures for fishing, a container of engine oil, and a variety of odd t-shirts from Bass Pro Shop.

Melanie said, “I know what you’re thinking. You’re probably like, ‘Hey, oh my gosh, you must be right next to like Bass Pro Headquarters.’ We’re not, ‘You must be in like a fishing community.’ We’re not. We are a school district in the suburbs of Missouri and this is our thank you for 10 years.”

She added, “But really, I’m appreciative of my school district. I just thought these were the most unhinged gift options I’ve ever seen.”

Here’s the video.

This is just SAD.

