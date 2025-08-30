A Teen Employee Got Pregnant And It Was A Toxic Workplace, So The Boss Tried To Manipulate The New Mom Into Giving Up Her Job And Her Kid

Look, there’s no right way to live your life. Some people start families when they’re very young, others when they’re older… and it’s not anyone’s business what you choose to do.

But in this story, the boss in a dysfunctional work environment tries to insert himself into the future of a teen mom… and his motives are questionable at best.

Let’s see what’s up with this one.

Who’s raising this baby? Not you My second job was at a mall survey office. Think in-person telemarketer asking if you’d like to participate in a survey. The job was minimum wage, high stress to meet quotas, constant and vicious rejection, so we had very high turnover and no one with any life experience would touch the grunt jobs.

Sounds like a nightmare. How does it get worse?

Our office had one guy in his 30s as the Branch Manager and about 15 grunts, two-thirds between 16 and 18, with a few college age kids, so not a lot of mature minds in this office.

You get what you pay for. But what’re these younguns gonna get up to?

I think it screwed with the BM’s head. One of the interviewers was just turned 18 and she shared that she was pregnant, which was when we all found out the BM and his wife were looking to adopt.

Something tells me this doesn’t have a happy ending for the BM…

He flipped out, tried to tell her that she wasn’t going to be able to support her baby, her boyfriend was too much of a loser, all heaps of negativity, and that she should just sign an adoption contract with him and his wife.

OK, uncalled for, bro. How will this teen mom respond?

It was horrible — and sadly not the worst thing that happened in that office. She quit as soon as she found a different job. A few months after she quit, she came back in to show off her ultrasound pictures.

She brought in her baby after the little angel was born and left copies of the newborn photos for the BM.

Cute. Vicious, but cute. Will this be a yearly thing, or…

She made it a habit to show up at least once a month while I was still working there, just to rub it in that she kept her baby, and her family was doing just fine. I’m pretty sure she kept doing that after I quit.

A life well-lived is the best revenge, right?

I watched the vicious delight she got when her happiness — and her healthy, well loved child — made the BM lock himself up in his office. After all, we had quotas to make and she was willing to take a survey.

That boss messed with the wrong teenage girl.

Let’s see what the comments think…

This poster says, next level baby!

This poster wants more.

This user says, sheepishly, BM sucks.

Another person says, long con.

Don’t mess with me, baby.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.