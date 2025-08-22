August 22, 2025 at 2:49 am

A TikTokker Shared How She Got Her Boyfriend’s Non-Refundable Plane Ticket Changed

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTok//@dailybez

Now, this is the good stuff!

A woman named Ashley posted a video and showed viewers how she was able to change her boyfriend’s non-refundable plane ticket through a bit of clever manipulation.

Ashley said, “Customer service reps have a bias that you can totally use to your advantage. So I discovered it because I was an assistant for so many years. I’ve had to call customer service on behalf of other people hundreds of times, and they treat you differently based on who you are in relation to the person that you’re calling for.”

She said that when she first called to change her boyfriend’s flight, she told the representative that the man was her boyfriend.

Ashely continued, “They wanted nothing to do with me.”

She called back and said she was the man’s wife, but was still told that she couldn’t change the ticket.

Ashley called one more time and this time, she said she was the man’s assistant.

She explained, “Not only did I get the flight changed, they gave him a slightly better seat. And I think that it’s a subconscious bias because once you say assistant, they’re like, ‘Oh, that person’s job is on the line,’ and they’re way more likely to help you.”

Ashley added, “Now we’re all living this life without assistants. You can always be your own assistant. If you have to get something really big or really important done and you need to call customer service, make up a name, pretend you are your own assistant, and I promise you, they are way more likely to help you.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

Now check out what viewers had to say.

Now, this is great advice!

