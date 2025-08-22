August 22, 2025 at 6:49 am

A TikTokker Talked About The Difference Between Velvet And Plastic Hangers

by Matthew Gilligan

Who knew that hangers could be so different?!?!

I sure didn’t…

But now we all do!

And it’s all thanks to a woman who shared her hanger wisdom on TikTok!

The TikTokker said that velvet hangers are better at gripping material, so people should use the velvet kind if they’re hanging up silk and other slippery products.

She continued by saying plastic hangers are good because they’re always readily available and that velvet is more expensive.

The woman also warned people about putting wet clothes on velvet hangers because that can cause colors to transfer.

The woman added that she thinks clothing items hold their shape better when people hang them on velvet hangers instead of plastic because the plastic ones are flimsy.

Thanks for the info!

Check out the video.

And this is how viewers reacted.

This person weighed in.

Another TikTokker offered a tip.

And this expert had a lot to say.

Use this information to your advantage and go hang up those clothes!

