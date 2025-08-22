A Traveler Said People Shouldn’t Trust Hotel Safes. – ‘If anybody comes in and hits the lock button twice.’

I’ve personally never used a hotel safe…and maybe I never will after seeing this TikTok video.

It comes to us from a man named Umair and he told viewers that he doesn’t think it’s a good idea for travelers to use safes when they stay in hotel rooms.

Umair wrote in the video’s caption, “Never trust a hotel safe. Be careful travelers. Summer is around the corner. Holiday season is going to start soon.”

The TikTokker’s video showed him putting an iron and some cash into a hotel safe.

Umair then said, “You think that by locking it in safely and making up your own combination that it’ll be safe.”

The TikTokker made sure the safe was secure…but that wasn’t the case.

He told viewers, “If anybody comes in and hits the lock button twice, you see the word ‘Super.'”

Umair continued, “Now all you have to do is hit zero six times and it opens up. That doesn’t seem very safe.”

