A Wife Thought Her Husband Was Cheating After She Checked His iPhone Location, And Then She Found Out The Truth

Maybe I’m the odd person out here, but I really don’t understand this whole sharing location stuff with other people all the time…even if you’re married.

It’s weird!

But hey, that’s just me…

And this TikTokker obviously didn’t feel that way in the past.

Her name is Natalie and she talked to viewers about what went down when she thought her husband might be cheating on her and decided to do some investigative work using his iPhone location.

Natalie explained, “One time, my husband got a new job, and I was really insecure at the time. And like we were kind of in a tough spot relationship-wise. Anyway, I checked his location at like 8 a.m., which is when he was supposed to clock into work. And I just wanted to make sure he was at work.”

But the location tracker told her that he wasn’t at work…

She said, “Here’s his work, and there was a neighborhood literally right here. And he was in the neighborhood. It said he was at the house, and I was like, ‘Oh hell no, oh hell no.’ I knew he was out here getting some before work. You dirty dog. And I was ******, so I found out what the address was of the house that said he was at. Found out, and then I went through, and then I went on Facebook and I found all of his co-workers’ names.”

Natalie continued, “And then I went through all of their Facebooks and there was like one girl in particular. I just was like, I know it’s her.”

Natalie then said, “I know he out here bumping ****** with this girl. So I found her Facebook, and I know that she bought a house recently. And I’m like, of course. Of course, this ***** bought a house right across the street from her work. Like, it only makes sense.”

She continued, “And she’s over here shlanging that thing for free, right? My man, my man was broke at the time. Like joke’s on you, girl.”

But, then Natalie found out that the location tracker actually screwed up…and the address in the app reported the address incorrectly.

Oops!

Natalie said, “It wasn’t her house, and it was just a glitch in the Find My app, and he was never there.”

That story had a lot of twists and turns!

