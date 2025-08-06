She Found Out Her Friend Was Planning To Propose At His Ex’s Wedding, But This Woman Put A Stop To It And Now She’s Wondering How She Ended Up The Bad Guy

When it comes to wedding etiquette, there’s a lot of unspoken rules that we’re all supposed to just know.

Don’t wear white if you’re not the bride, for example.

Don’t have your phone out taking pictures through the ceremony.

Don’t share photos online until the couple have.

And the biggie: don’t propose at someone else’s wedding.

So when the woman in this story found out her friend was about to do just that, she put a stop to it.

Read on to find out how everything blew up in her face.

AITA for not letting my friend propose to his girlfriend at a mutual friend’s wedding? I (28, female) had two close friends in high school. One of them is male (lets call him Ben), and he used to date my other friend (let’s call her Kristi). We all ended up getting into different colleges, and to be honest I did not keep up much with both of them the years following high school until a few months ago. The two of them ended up breaking up, so things were a bit awkward anyway.

Let’s see what happened to bring everyone back together.

My female friend suddenly reached out through Insta, and broke the news that she was getting married to her new partner of three years. I was happy for her, and was invited to the wedding. However, what I didn’t expect was that Ben was also invited. At first, I thought it was a bit weird to me since they used to date, but I figured she just wanted to rekindle friendships and nostalgia. I reached out to Ben, glad that we could meet again. After a few convos, he told me how he still remained in contact with Kristi during college, and how they made up after the breakup resulting in a “really strong friendship.”

But things were about to get weird.

Anyway, apparently he started dating one of Kristi’s close friends in college, and thought it would be cute to propose to her during Kristi’s wedding. This was because the wedding would take place in Hawaii at an extremely expensive venue, and he wanted to get one of the professional photographers at Kristi’s wedding to take a photo of him proposing. To be honest, I was okay with this initially since prices are pretty high nowadays, and if they were really as close as he made it out to be, then who could object to a double proposal? But, he then he proceeded to tell me that Kristi would not be aware of it.

Yikes! Read on to find out how this woman reacted to the news.

This changed my entire perspective, so I told him to either tell her or propose somewhere else. He was annoyed at this, and tried to explain how “Kristi would be happy for him” and that I didn’t “understand the friendship dynamic between Kristi and him.” He also insisted that he wanted his proposal to be a “pleasant surprise” for Kristi on her wedding date, and according to him, “she’d be honored her close friend found love at her wedding, too.” I told him that his idea seemed inappropriate, and that Kristi’s wedding was her big moment that he shouldn’t take from.

Then, the situation got even more serious.

When he left me on delivered, I took action and told Kristi about his plan, and whether she would be okay with it. Now Kristi was actually elated about it and said that she was okay with it as long as it took place after the official wedding ceremony, he could propose during the wedding trip. This made me relieved, but now Ben is angry at me for “ruining” his plan to surprise Kristi. He’s been texting me nonstop about how I betrayed his trust, how I had “no right” to interfere, and that I embarrassed him by going behind his back. AITA?

Uh-oh, this woman really thought she did the right thing by getting involved, but it actually ended up making the whole thing messier.

It’s general etiquette not to propose at someone else’s wedding – this woman was right, the celebrations are about the couple getting married, so she was right to warn him off.

But maybe stepping in and telling Kristi wasn’t the best thing to do – after all, it seems certain that Ben knows her better after having been close friends through the time that this other friendship waned.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit thought about this.

This Redditor agreed she’d done the right thing, by prioritizing the bride’s happiness.

While others pointed out how cheap and selfish he was being.

Meanwhile, this person admired how chill Kristi was, whilst feeling sorry for Ben’s girlfriend.

She’s got her back, even after all these years.

