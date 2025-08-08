They Fostered A Family Member’s Dogs And Spent Tons On Vet Bills, And Now They Want To Keep Them And Give Them A Better Life

You’ve probably heard of a “failed foster:” someone fostering a dog only to fall in love and end up permanently adopting it.

In this story, that’s just what happens… except the circumstances are a little different because the foster dogs already belong to someone else.

Would it be wrong for them to keep the dogs?

WIBTA if we keep my family member’s dogs that I was fostering? I (44m) and my wife (38f) have taken in my FM’S dogs as they had to relocate to an apartment after selling their house. They couldn’t take the dogs with them as they are both bully breeds. They had to sell because of a divorce, not financial reasons. They knew about the divorce and the selling of the house for over a year and made no effort to find a backup plan for their dogs. They came to us at the last minute.

We have had these 2 dogs for almost a year and in that time the FM has given us maybe $200 for their food. We also just dropped over $1000 at the vet to get them both up to date on vaccines. We have easily spent $2000 on these dogs.

I mention this not because it is hurting us financially (nor is the FM under any great financial strain if they gave us something) but just to give context to our commitment, and their lack of commitment, to these dogs. They have visited the probably 4-5 times (they do live over an hour away) in that time.

One of the dogs is very skittish and will hid behind a chair with any loud noise. I don’t believe my FM abused them in ANY way but I do believe the previous owner did. They rescued the dog when they were several years old. That said, I do believe that they have a better living situation with us, we got them UTD on their vaccines, and we generally are more loving with them, especially the skittish one.

Whenever the dog hides we go and coax it out with pets and a soft voice so the dog knows it’s not in any trouble, things like that. I should mention, there are several kids in both families( aged 10-13) who will miss the dogs no matter where the dogs live. We also have an elderly dog that is ours and most likely is in the last year of his life.

Recently the FM has mentioned they are looking at houses, indicating that they will probably ask for the dogs back at that point. My wife is adamant that we keep the dogs. I am on the fence. I don’t want to start any family drama as the FM is on my side, but I do believe the dogs would be better off under our care.

So WIBTA if I keep the dogs or if I ask for some money to pay at least the vet bill if we let them go back?

