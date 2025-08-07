Aggressive Driver Got Road Rage In A School Zone, So One Responsible Driver Slowed Down Just Enough To Teach Him A Lesson

Road rage is pretty common in this day and age, but not everyone has the same approach to dealing with it.

When a pushy driver tried to intimidate one man for going too slow in a school zone, the man decided to take it even slower just to slow the guy down.

How will the impatient driver react?

Read on for the full story!

School Zone Safety Years ago I was driving home from work. I normally left at 4, and my route home took me past a fancy private school that had dismissal around that time. Therefore, the school zone speed limits were usually in effect when I drove by.

But this drive home went a little differently.

On one particular day, I was slowly cruising past this school, and an oversized pickup truck came up right behind me almost immediately, tailgating. He started to lay on his horn. I assumed he had some speed-related reason for doing so, so I checked my speedometer. Speed limit was 15, and I was doing 20.

He decides to assume positive intent from the other driver.

Clearly he’s warning me about the dangers of speeding in a school zone, right? Why else would he feel the need to get so close and honk at me?

So I slowed down to 15. Then I realized you can never be too safe when it comes to kids. Better make it 10. Anyway, I guess he was thrilled that I was obeying the rules, because when I checked my mirrors, he wouldn’t stop waving his arms and shouting. I can’t read lips, so I assume he was thanking me for being responsible.

You’re never too old for a proper lesson in safe driving!

What did Reddit have to say?

For all he knew, it could have been a parent!

What kind of gestures was he making exactly?

This other driver would be wise to slow the heck down.

Being tailgated is pretty much a rite of passage on the road.

Nothing like a little safety to ruin someone’s rush.

