Airline Passenger Refuses To Trade Seats And Reignites Debate About Passenger Etiquette

There are two types of people in this world – those who book the seat they want and plan to keep it, and those who feel they’re entitled to someone else’s seat because they couldn’t (or didn’t) book what they needed.

In this case, the passenger in the seat said he was staying, and others wholeheartedly backed his boundary.

The situation happened on a Delta flight, when two friends had been seated far away from each other. One had a seat in the front rows, and the other was several rows back. The one in the front wanted someone to switch so her friend could move up, but no one was having it.

“Seated in first class for Delta and as soon as this other person boarded she indicated that her friend is seated two rows back. The person she initially approached seemed uninterested in engaging. She then approached someone else who also declined.”

When she went back to try the first person again, she got a more direct answer.

“She finally goes back to the original person and asked: ‘So you won’t switch?’ The person replied: ‘I’m sorry but I paid more to sit here. I suggest you ask someone who’s seated in the back.’ Then she goes right on about her business, totally unbothered.”

The woman ended up switching with someone in the back to sit by her friend, allowing them to take her better/more expensive seat.

Etiquette expert Jenny Dreizen says that it is possible to “hold a boundary with kindness, clarity, and confidence, especially in a setting like air travel, where emotions can run high and personal space is at a premium.”

The passenger in this case was firm but polite, and her attitude likely diffused the situation and prevented escalation or further discussion on the matter.

Kayak conducted a survey in June of 2023 that revealed a little over half of airplane passengers would switch seats if asked politely.”

That said, most believe you should have a good reason for doing so.

“You are not allowed to ask to switch seats just because you don’t like your seat,” said 77% of respondents. “You get what you get and you don’t get upset.”

They also mostly agreed that being nervous about flying isn’t an excuse, as “everyone’s a little nervous, not just you.”

Dreizen does believe that the way the woman on the Delta flight handled things was about as good as an example as any.

“This was a great example of not over-explaining or justifying. The passenger stayed composed and confident. That’s what made it so effective.”

The bottom line is that if you paid extra for your seat, then someone who paid a basic fare doesn’t have any right to it.

You could decide to give it up if you wanted to, but for someone else to feel entitled is way out of line.

Remember, it’s ok to ask – but it’s also ok to say no.

