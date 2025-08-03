August 3, 2025 at 2:48 am

Attorney Warns That Airport Charging Stations Have Been Corrupted By Bad Actors. – ‘That means something bad has happened. The problem is widespread.’

by Ashley Ashbee

Man talking while walking

TikTok/consumerhero

It’s super easy to hack a lot of people because they haven’t taken security precautions with their devices.

That’s why public service announcements like this one from TikToker @consumerhero are so important.

“Not only am I an attorney, I also play one on TV,” he says.

Man smiling

TikTok/consumerhero

“The TSA has issued an official report about using charging stations and airport WIFI,” he explains.

“That means something bad has happened. The problem is widespread.”

“Use your own charging port,” is the first TSA message he shared.

Man looking away

TikTok/consumerhero

What’s wrong with the charging stations? “They have been corrupted by bad actors.”

In other words, you could easily get hacked. And getting hacked is no joke. We are all at risk and it’s vital to understand how bad cybersecurity affects you and your family.

Man standing outside smiling

TikTok/consumerhero

Think about all the personal information on your device: your social insurance number, access to your bank accounts. Bad actors could take over your websites and email addresses, too.

“If you’re using the airport WIFI, don’t use it to transmit personal information, social security or credit card.”

Here is the full clip.

@consumerhero

TSA issues official warning #tsa #airport #travel #atlanta #atlantahartsfieldjackson #traveltips #consumer

♬ original sound – ConsumerHero

Check out what folks are saying.

So? We shouldn’t bother protecting ourselves?

Your phone has a lithium battery.

I bet. People should take security measures everywhere.

It’s not like there are a finite amount of bad actors and it’s not like catching them prevents them from doing it again.

Great tips!

Don’t think you aren’t vulnerable because you aren’t a rich person or a big corporation.

