Attorney Warns That Airport Charging Stations Have Been Corrupted By Bad Actors. – ‘That means something bad has happened. The problem is widespread.’

It’s super easy to hack a lot of people because they haven’t taken security precautions with their devices.

That’s why public service announcements like this one from TikToker @consumerhero are so important.

“Not only am I an attorney, I also play one on TV,” he says.

“The TSA has issued an official report about using charging stations and airport WIFI,” he explains.

“That means something bad has happened. The problem is widespread.”

“Use your own charging port,” is the first TSA message he shared.

What’s wrong with the charging stations? “They have been corrupted by bad actors.”

In other words, you could easily get hacked. And getting hacked is no joke. We are all at risk and it’s vital to understand how bad cybersecurity affects you and your family.

Think about all the personal information on your device: your social insurance number, access to your bank accounts. Bad actors could take over your websites and email addresses, too.

“If you’re using the airport WIFI, don’t use it to transmit personal information, social security or credit card.”

Here is the full clip.

