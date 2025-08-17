An Ex-Target Worker Offered Tips To Shoppers Who Want To Save Money. – ‘Take it back in-store and they’ll refund you the difference.’

Do you enjoy saving money?

Well, since we’re all in agreement on that, let me tell you that we think you’re going to enjoy this TikTok video from a former Target worker named Kaitlynd, because she talked to viewers about how they can save money when shopping at the chain store.

Kaitlynd told viewers, “I used to work at Target, and here’s how you’re gonna save money while you’re shopping.”

She continued, “For one, you know whenever you’re going to pick up a box or something, and you’re like, ‘Oh, that box is damaged. I don’t want that one. I want the pretty one from the back.’ Don’t do that. You’re gonna grab that damaged box, walk your happy *** up to the register, and literally get 10 percent off because the item is ‘damaged,’ even if the item inside of the box is not damaged.”

Kaitlynd added, “Are we forgetting that Target has price matching? Find the website, whatever the link that shows like what the other person’s price is, take it to the cashier; they’ll price match it for you. But you can also do it up to 14 days after your purchase.”

She continued, “So if you buy something and then you’re like searching one day, and Best Buy has it for 25 percent cheaper, literally just take it back in-store or contact support, and they’ll refund you the difference between what you bought it for and what it was on sale for at a different store.”

Kaitlynd also encouraged viewers to apply for the Target Red Card and to take advantage of deals that way.

Any advice about saving money is definitely welcome these days!

