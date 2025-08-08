Annoying Group Of Employee Wouldn’t Let Him Use The Second Entrance Door, So He Complained About It And Got The Door Shut For Everyone

Isn’t it annoying when people at work make their own rules and annoy everyone else?

Double standards will come back to get you I’ve recently accepted a promotion at work, and with it came much more responsibilities as well including me being the system administrator of basically everything at our office. At our office there’s two entrances from the lobby, but we only ever use one of them, since the other door opens directly in to a seating area where a department of mostly middle aged women works.

Another plus of primarily only using one door, is that everyone gets to greet each other good morning etc. Now, these otherwise kind ladies, have complained every single time someone has used the door by them to upper management, and through teams. They don’t seem to differentiate between who does it. Whoever uses that door won’t be spared from their wrath. Their reasoning among other things have been that it creates a draft, and that it’s just annoying.

They started taping paper to the door saying “Don’t use this door” and even tried to block it with tables or big plants, but have always been told off because it’s also an escape route in case of fire and other emergencies. I’ve heard them bad mouthing some of the new people as well, because they tried using the door until they read their taped paper on the door. Then one day, I had to help a contractor move something really heavy out from the office, and I told them I’d have to use that door.

They started complaining and said we could use the other door, and while I agreed with that, I told them that we weren’t going to, and that management had suggested we used their door as it’s closer and wider making the whole process much more effortless. Since then they’ve been giving me the side eye and I know from other sources that they’ve been talking smack about me. I don’t really care about those things, it’s a waste of time and energy, and I haven’t changed my behavior towards them.

I’ll still greet them with a smile, and help them whenever they need it while making small talk and showing the same interest in them as the rest of the office. Then one day I happened to come in to work before any of them. And as I was walking with my fresh cup of coffee towards my office, I see one of them enter through said door. I grin to myself and continue walking only to see that yet another one enter right after.

Turns out that door is prohibited from being used by anyone BUT them. I now control what our keyfobs can unlock. After seeing them acting out this double standard of theirs I asked upper management if it wouldn’t be easier to just remove the ability for anyone to actually use our keyfobs on that door entirely so that we could avoid their complaints.

They agreed and I did so. I then went to them to inform them that they wouldn’t have to worry about anyone using the door any longer, and that I hoped that they’d appreciate what I’d done to help them mitigate this source of irritation and frustration. Now I actually get to say good morning to them everyday I show up earlier than them, because they have to walk past my office to get to their seating area 🙂 Have nice Friday everyone and enjoy your weekends!

