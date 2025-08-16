Aunt Took Her Niece For A Hike, But Then The Girl’s Parents Got Worried And Soured The Outing

If you’ve had a positive role model in your life, you know how important they can be. There’s the saying that it takes a village… which is true.

But what if, like in this story, there’s infighting in the village? How do you reconcile with a parental figure who is not actually a parent?

Let’s figure it out.

AITA took niece hiking and moms got mad My niece just turned 9. I have been very involved with her life since she was a baby. I watch her and we hang out at least once a week, I have taken her swimming, amusement parks, aquariums… etc.

That’s sweet. And will probably be a meaningful, lifelong relationship. But what’s the hitch right now?

This past weekend I took her on a real hike for the first time. I told both her moms where we were going, I didn’t give times for when we would be back as I didn’t know how long the hike would take. I have watched her all day before though and everything has always gone great.

But not this time?

When we got down from the hike and drove back into cell service I received a barrage of angry messages from both of them about why I wasn’t responding and what I was doing with their daughter. I told them we were on our way back now and I was going to get her dinner and that there wasn’t any cell service.

Uh-oh. Sounds like a communication breakdown. Can OP recover?

They told me they would be feed her and to bring her home immediately. When I brought her back I got glares and side eyes from them. They wanted to talk but I was honestly upset at the damper this had out on our great day so I told them we could talk later and I left.

Talk later, moms. But was OP in the wrong?

I understand being worried about her up in the mountains but I am struggling to see what I could/should have done differently? I’ll talk to them soon but wanted to hear what you all think?

This is a tricky one. I see both sides… sometimes it’s nice to not be tethered to a phone. But as a parent, you wanna know where your kid is.

What do the comments think?

