She Let Her Monster-in-Law Slide for the First Few Kids, But This Unhinged Boundary Cross Was the Last Straw

Dealing with in-laws can often be one of the most difficult aspects of a marriage. No matter how much you love your partner, or how dedicated they may be, overbearing parents can get in the way of even the most loving relationship. This only complicates things further once there are grandkids involved.

How would you handle your mother-in-law dramatically overstepping a boundary immediately after you just gave birth? One woman recently shared an unhinged story about his on Reddit. Here’s what she said.

AITA for asking my mil to leave after a comment she made about my body?

I (30F) had my second child around 2 months ago, I’ll try to summarize what happened as well as I can.

Back when the baby was born, my MIL said: “You have pimples on your face, you look too tired, when I was your age I was looking my best” but after 3 hours pushing- it hurts anyone I think.

And that’s putting it mildly.

When my son was around 1 month, we allowed the family to come around to meet him in person for the 1st time.

She asked when could she babysit, and I said that we will wait some time like we did with the first child.

When I said that, she replied: “You should hand him to me and go to the gym, after a month you still look like a whale”.

Doesn’t sound like tact runs in the family here.

After that, I told them all to leave.

My husband did not back me up, instead got mad for “hurting” his mom.

And what about his child’s mom?

After that, his parents called my husband and asked to come over to talk about what happened.

His siblings came with them, and we had a super uncomfortable conversation that was basically them saying that I could not be stable if I reacted to my MIL’s innocent concern in this way and maybe they should take my kids so I can “have a break”.

This situation led to a huge argument between me and my husband, and he said I couldn’t keep his family away from our kids, that he has rights and I couldn’t do this.

I wonder if these red flags were present before they got hitched.

After I refused- he packed a bag and left for his parents.

A month passed, and he has not seen or called his children.

AITA for how keeping my kids from them?

One thing’s for certain- lawyering up is definitely in order here.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this story about a mother whose attitude ruined a sweet gift from her child.

Let’s see if the Reddit community could offer any sound advice.

The comments were immediately concerned.



And offered up some urgent advice.



Some tough love was spattered throughout.



One person got especially fired up.



And most were just entirely baffled by all of it.



This lady definitely didn’t know what she married into.