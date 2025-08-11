Boss Accuses Employee Of Leaving The Lights On At Night, But The Employee Is Sure Someone Else Turned Them On

Have you ever noticed something strange happening, and you thought you knew what was causing it but later found out you were wrong? Would you try to get to the bottom of what was really going on, or would you decide it wasn’t worth it as long as nothing was actually wrong?

In today’s story, the strange thing is that the lights in the furniture store are left on at night. The boss pointed the blame at one particular employee, but this same employee is sure they turned the lights off.

To the burglar who fed our office cat: thanks. I manage a small furniture store in a formerly upscale area. The owner has been getting on to me for the last few weeks about randomly leaving a light on at night when I leave. He and I are the only people who have keys to the building as far as either of us know. Our landlord doesn’t have a key. I honestly don’t think I have been doing it. I am very careful about turning everything off, especially once I’ve already been confronted by my boss about it. The last time this happened was Tuesday. I had the day off and one of my employees called saying the owner was complaining about the lights again.

With him now complaining to other people, I have been extra careful about turning everything off at night. Double and triple checking before I leave with flashlight in hand. I’m not the one leaving lights on. I needed to be in early this morning to meet a truck driver and I beat the owner in. As soon as I unlocked the door I noticed that the lights were on.

Nothing has been stolen. The store cash is still exactly the same as it was last night when I left, the cokes in the refrigerator are still there. My custom shop Kramer guitar is still hanging on the wall where I leave it. (My job is really boring.) The ONLY thing that was different other than my office light being left on was a half eaten pile of cat food left in front of our building where we don’t normally feed the office cats.

I have called every employee, our landlord, the maintenance man, and the owner’s wife to make sure none of them borrowed a key and came in while we were closed. They all deny knowing anything about it. I trust them, but somebody is doing it. Neither my boss or I really care. Whoever it is that’s coming in at night to sleep on our mattresses isn’t actually stealing anything other than my enjoyment of feeding the cats in the mornings. We just want them to turn out the lights when they leave.

