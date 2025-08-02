Boss Was Making Fun Of Him, So He Arrived Early For Work To Park In The Boss’s Favorite Parking Spot

Some bosses think that making fun of someone makes them superior. They’re wrong.

If a boss were making fun of you, would you think you’d have to take it, or would you find a way to get back at them?

This man was new to the company and just trying to settle in, but a senior department head kept making wisecracks at his expense.

He decided enough was enough, and thought of a way to get back at him… quietly.

Read the full story below, and find out how it ended.

Boss said I wouldn’t last. The boss of another department was making wise cracks about me during my first week. One or two is alright, but if I’m not entertained by it, why continue the banter?

As payback, this man stole the boss’s parking space.

Anyways, he’s super OC. He had the same parking space for the last 8 years. That’s when this building opened. And for the last 5 weeks, I’ve been showing up just early enough to take that parking space. Everyday.

The boss noticeably became more respectful.

Slowly, his demeanor shifted from a snarky and sarcastic one, to something noticeably more respectful. But I don’t think I care. He showed his hand. I kinda just ignore him at this point. But the parking space is habit now.

He also received a promotion even after just 6 weeks.

Also, I’ve been here 6 weeks, and they’re already throwing me a promotion. I must be doing something right.

The boss will have to find a new favorite parking spot.

Never underestimate the power of quiet revenge and punctuality.

