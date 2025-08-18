Boy Refuses To Go Shopping For A Suit To Wear To A Wedding, So He Has To Wear His Cousin’s Old Suit Instead

Imagine being a teenage boy who lives in casual clothes and never wants to dress up. What would you do if you were told you had to go suit shopping for a wedding? Would you go, or would you insist that you were going to wear jeans?

In today’s story, one teen boy refuses to go shopping, but he doesn’t know that his mom has a backup plan he’s not going to like.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

He refused to go shopping for dress clothes, so he ended up in my old suit This happened when me and my cousin were 14. My aunt was visiting us over dinner, and she started complaining about an upcoming wedding of her husband’s family they were invited to. Fancy venue, big family event and all that. And my cousin absolutely refused to go shopping with her for a nice outfit. He was some kind of a Skater/Emo hybrid at this time, so fancy clothes were literally a nightmare for him. He told my aunt he’d wear jeans and a black shirt or he wouldn’t go at all.

He offered a backup plan.

She was visibly annoyed and mentioned that she tried 3 times to convince him to go buy nicer clothes with her because these were too casual and how tired she was of his attitude, and that she was considering pulling some kind of parental power move to force him into proper clothes. I told my aunt that I had a nice suit in my closet and it might fit him if he kept refusing to go shopping. I suggested she take it as a backup plan, just in case he stayed stubborn. She agreed and my parents also agreed.

His cousin had seen this suit before.

About half a year earlier, I had to wear this black suit with a white shirt and a bow tie to a different family event. He mocked me, said I looked like a toddler dressed by his mom in this outfit and that he would never wear such a suit. I was annoyed, but there wasn’t really anything I could say back then. So this was also a opportunity for revenge! And my cousin, reliable as always, held his ground until the bitter end. No shopping, no compromise.

It was time for the backup plan.

Fine. So his demand was fulfilled, he was never dragged to the mall to go suit shopping. Wedding day comes. My cousin, staying true to his word, refused every shopping trip. Never clarified that he won’t wear a suit at all, only that they’re not buying one for him. So when he still had nothing to wear the morning of the wedding? They pulled out my old suit. I would have loved to be there myself, but at least I saw the photos.

This cousin didn’t look too happy.

My cousin, grumpy in my old suit with the slightly-too-tight white shirt and the bowtie. During the day I kept picturing him sulking and quietly stewing in my suit and regretting every decision that led him there. And everytime I thought of him that day, it put a big smile on my face.

By refusing to go shopping, he didn’t get to pick what he would wear. That really backfired!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It was worth the wait.

This man shares how his dad’s advice helped him.

It’s more about showing up than what you wear.

This person thinks the cousin had the last laugh.

Teens hate it when you mess with their style.

