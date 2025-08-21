Bride Invited Her Future Mother-In-Law Wedding Dress Shopping, But After A Cruel Comment About Her Weight, She Doesn’t Want Her At The Wedding

When someone insults you in your most vulnerable moments, it’s hard to forget, especially when it’s supposed to be one of the happiest times of your life.

So, what would you do if your future mother-in-law crossed a major line while wedding dress shopping? Would you forgive her and move on? Or would you consider leaving her off the guest list entirely?

In today’s story, one bride-to-be faces this very decision and is unsure what to do. Here’s what’s going on.

AITAH for not wanting my mother-in-law at my wedding? Me (F26) and my fiancée (M29) will get married this upcoming March. I feel like I’m in such a great relationship with someone who loves me for who I am. All my life, I’ve struggled with my weight, and I’ve always been too self-conscious about how I look physically. After getting my first job, I started my weight loss journey, and while I still have a lot of work to do, I couldn’t be happier with the road I’m taking. My partner has never shamed me or pointed out my appearance in any way that could hurt me. He proposed 3 months ago, and we’ve been planning the wedding ever since.

Her comments started almost immediately.

I had met his mother a couple of times. Yet, every time I saw her, he warned me and told me not to mind any comments she may give because she’s ‘too direct’ sometimes. He never let me interact with her alone unless he was also in the same room. I didn’t pay much attention to that. Fast forward, last Friday I had my very first wedding dress appointment. I invited my best friends, my mom, and his mother. As we’re looking through dresses and I start trying them, I hear comments from my future mother-in-law like, “It doesn’t suit your waist” or “It’s better if you cover your arms.” I understood, I know my body, and I genuinely thought it was honest advice. As I try more dresses, the comments keep coming. They go from my waist, my arms, to my neck, my chest, and my legs.

She had to handle it before her own mother stepped in.

Until I try one of the dresses that one of my friends got me. I really liked the way it fit me. I lost some weight over the last years and I really wanted something to show my figure, even if just a little. Then my MIL said, “It’s like fitting a pig through a dress.” Before I could let my mom get to her, I told her to leave the store. She looked shocked and offended, but I didn’t want my mom to get angrier. I haven’t talked to my MIL since, and I genuinely don’t know if I want her at my wedding. I was waiting to see if she complained to my fiancée about what happened, but he hasn’t said anything about it. I can’t stop thinking that maybe I’m overreacting, and I should just forget it even happened. AITA?

