Bridesmaid Was Asked To Pay $160 To Split A Hotel Room, And She Happily Paid. But Then She Arrived And Saw Where She Was Expected To Sleep.

When you’re part of a bridal party, the honor of standing alongside your loved one on their special day comes with certain sacrifices.

You might not get to choose what you’re wearing, for example, or you might get roped into more than a few pre-wedding activities.

You may even find yourself having to move furniture or corral guests on the big day, but all of this feels quite acceptable when your friend or family member is marrying the love of their life.

But sometimes things are so unexpected you have to speak out, as the woman in this story found out.

Read on to find out what arrangements left her taken aback.

AITA for wanting my money back on a hotel room I never slept in? I am a 25-year-old woman, and recently I was a bridesmaid for my cousin, who is 26. We were each asked to pay $160 to split a hotel room for the night before the wedding. I arrived late due to confusion but kept the maid of honor (the bride’s sister, who is 20) updated.

Let’s see what happened when she arrived.

When I went to get ready in the shared room, the bride said I couldn’t use the bathroom because she wanted to sleep, so I used my parents’ room. Later, I was told I’d be sleeping on the pull-out couch since I was “last to arrive.” I asked why I paid $160 for a sofa, and she said if I had a problem, she’d refund me.

But the situation didn’t end there.

I said I’d rather sleep in my parents’ room, and she got mad, saying I could only get my money back if I slept on the couch. I dropped it to avoid drama. Now that the wedding is over, would I be wrong to ask for the refund? AITA?

When you book a hotel room, you expect certain things.

And unless advised otherwise, a bed is absolutely one of those things.

It’s no wonder she was disappointed.

Sure some people in the wedding party might have thought that all sharing this room would be great, since it would be like one last big slumber party.

But for the girl who arrives late – through no fault of her own – and has to sleep on the couch, the money really wasn’t worth it.

Sure she still had somewhere to sleep, but it must have felt quite unfair that she paid the same as the rest of the group for what was likely an inferior night’s sleep before the big day.

It should have been explained in advance, and even the beds allocated in advance, so that this situation could have been avoided, or so the amounts paid could have been adjusted before booking.

It’s totally unfair.

